By Faye Gaston
Nine recommendations made to the County Commission by County Engineer, Jason DeShazo, were approved at the commission meeting on August 10, 2020.
They were: (1) awarding the contract for County Road 177 and County Road 165 projects to Asphalt Contractors in the amount of $714,967.00 (2) awarding the County Road 106 project to East Alabama Paving Company in the amount of $431,665.00 (3) proposal by the Constructing Engineering and Inspection (CEI) for the resurfacing and striping along County Road 106 totaling $32,533.00 including labor and direct cost (4) proposal by CEI for resurfacing and striping on County Road 177 and County Road 165 totaling $53,397.00 including labor and direct cost (5) annual County Transportation Plan (CTP) for FY 2021 that includes estimated dollars expended under the County Rebuild Alabama Act and the Federal Exchange Fund for projects within the county, $500,000 under public works, $400.00 from the FAEF, and $100,000 from CRAF (6) submit HRRRP application to the Department of Transportation to purchase guard rails for two bridges on County Road 103 and one bridge on County Road 49 (7) permission to purchase a bulldozer for up to $25,000 from the state bid list, with funds to come from the county's road and bridges account (8) send out the annual bids for yearly items and/or negotiating for extensions of contracts already in place to include but not limited to stone/riprap, gasoline/diesel, and herbicide spraying (9) permission to declare surplus a Massey Ferguson Tractor RO80041, Alamo Boom 6380, Alamo Boom Head BA60-02868, and guardrails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.