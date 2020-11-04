By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission met on September 14, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting.
All commissioners and Chairman Alonza Ellis were present.
The agenda included the issue of whether the vendors for repairs on the Union Springs Senior Citizens Nutrition Center should be hired based on bids.
Two vendors had submitted quotes to repair the Center, Biggers Home Beautification Services, and Jones Global Solutions.
After a thorough discussion, County Attorney Johnny Waters stated that there was no need to bid out the repairs because the repairs are considered Public Works under the Code of Alabama.
The motion was made by Commissioner Don Larkins, seconded by Commissioner Johnny Adams, to award the contract for the repairs of the Nutrition Center to Biggers Home Beautification Services in the amount of $14,590.
The motion carried.
