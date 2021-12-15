By Kim Adams Graham
Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers requested a salary increase for the sheriff’s position.
The increase, if approved, would begin as an expense allowance until the end of this sheriff’s term of office. Beginning with the next term of office, the expense allowance would end and the money then would be considered salary.
In order to increase the sheriff’s salary, the county commission would first have to approve the request and then the state legislature would have to approve the request.
This would bring the salary of the Bullock County Sheriff to $76,000 annually.
