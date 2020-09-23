By Christy Crow
As of September 18, 2020, thirteen Bullock County residents have died because of the COVID-19 virus, and more than 560 of our friends and neighbors have been infected with this disease.
Many of us are scared about going out, being in crowds, or being in enclosed spaces.
Cold and flu season is coming up and that will not improve things. But we shouldn’t be scared about crowding on Election Day.
I voted this week and you can too. Alabama law allows voters to cast absentee ballots in person or by mail starting 55 days before Election Day.
I was voter number 97 in Bullock County because, this year, any voter in Alabama who is concerned about COVID-19 can vote absentee right now. Every Alabama voter can cast an absentee ballot this year.
No one should have to choose between their fundamental right to vote and their health and safety.
Any voter concerned about COVID-19 can check the box on the absentee ballot application that says “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls” on their application.
This year more than ever, your vote matters. But your safety matters too! Here’s my story of voting “absentee in person.”
Start at the courthouse at 212 N Prairie St. When you get there, call Circuit Clerk Rashawn Harris at 334-738-2280 and tell them you want to vote in-person absentee.
Make sure you bring one of the 19 acceptable forms of voter identification because they’ll copy it for your application to be approved. Also, make sure to wear your mask.
Circuit Clerk Harris or someone from her office will meet you downstairs and let you in the Courthouse.
You’ll have your temperature taken to make sure you don’t have symptoms of COVID-19.
Mrs. Harris’ office will give you an absentee application, a ballot and two envelopes. Once you have a ballot, vote for the candidates of their choice. Put it in a secrecy envelope, which is plain.
Mrs. Harris’ office will even seal it for you. You then put that in the outer envelope, which has an affidavit on it, write your address on the outer envelope, and sign your name in front of two witnesses or a notary. The folks working in the clerk’s office can do this for you – they did it for me.
Final step: check the box on that outer envelope that says “I am physically incapacitated and will not be able to vote in person on election day.”
No matter your age or health, you check that box if you are worried about voting in person on Election Day. Even though that outer envelope says the voter is swearing she won’t provide a false reason for voting absentee, you should not worry.
This year, the fear of COVID-19 transmission is enough. No Alabama voter will be criminally prosecuted for voting absentee, regardless of which box they check on the affidavit envelope for the general election in November.
If we’re going to beat COVID-19 together, we’re all going to have to continue to work for positive change in our community.
Voting is a powerful way to work together. Love your neighbor by voting in a way that shows you care about your community but also love your neighbor and yourself by keeping everyone safe. Vote early.
