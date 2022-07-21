By Felicia Farnsworth
On Monday, July 18, 2022, between 11:00 p.m. and midnight, the McDonald’s restaurant at 201 Conecuh Avenue was robbed.
The McDonald’s manager stated to the Herald that she was not at liberty to discuss the matter at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information pertaining to this robbery, please contact Inspector Gary Lewis at the Union Springs Police Department at 334-738-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.