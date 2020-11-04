By Faye Gaston
When the Union Springs City Council meets on the first Monday night of the month, there are seventeen committee reports on the agenda.
At the October 5, 2020, meeting, only four reports were presented:
(1) Finance Committee---Councilman Agnew reported that the Budget Committee will meet on October 8, 2020, and that the 2020-2021 budget would be ready for approval at the next City Council meeting on October 19, 2020.
(2) Streets, Cemeteries, & Sanitation---Henry Thrasher, Public Works Director, stated that crush run and rocks were placed in the Union Springs Trail to repair damages due to Hurricane Sally.
(3) Historical Preservation---Faye Gaston reported on news items from 1940 Union Springs Herald.
(4) Recreation, Parks & Special Events---Courtney Woodfaulk, Union Springs Recreation Director, stated that there was water damage to the Pavilion due to Hurricane Sally.
Reports were not presented for the following committees:
(1) Police by Chief Danny Jackson
(2) Municipal Court by Presetta "Necee" Walker
(3) Fire by Rob Cameron
(4) Ambulance by Kirk Barrett
(5) Crime Stoppers by Courtney Woodfaulk
(6) Tourism Council of Bullock County by Midge Putnam
(7) Bullock County Extension Service by Carla Elston
(8) Bullock County Tree, by Susan Anderson
(9) Bullock County Humane Society by Desiray Wilder
(10) Commercial & Industrial Development by Councilman Roderick Clark
(11) Chamber of Commerce by Presetta Walker
(12) Library Board by Francis Brown
(13) Utilities Board by Gary Hyche.
