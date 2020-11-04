Mr. Anwar Walker has been selected as October’s teacher of the month. He serves as the 8th grade STEM teacher, 4H sponsor, Latin Club sponsor and department lead teacher. He wears many hats, always goes the extra mile and cares deeply for his students.
He spends countless hours making sure that the students as well as his colleagues stay motivated. He believes that a partnership between school, home and community are vital to instill a life-long love of learning and all who surround him can feel his impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.