Candlelight memorial and balloon release program held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Ike’s Place in the Oak Grove Community. The program theme was Forever In Our Hearts.
Program coordinator Jessica “Pearl” Turner provided greetings and expressed great values and life lessons that she was taught as a child by her loved ones. She shared life lessons about always giving back, not letting others in your business, and to work hard for yourself. Ms. Turner is the owner of Perfect Peace Care Services, LLC in Stockbridge, GA and offers funeral services, respite care, post death organizing, and funeral pre-planning. In her profession she understands how hard the death of a loved one can be.
Turner encouraged those present to join together as a community and share love, honor loved ones while they are alive, share laughter, and tears reflecting upon the memories of loved ones gone from our sight, but that live forever in our hearts.
Turner shared scriptures and encouraged those present to love their neighbors. Participants wrote the names of their deceased loved ones on hearts that were displayed on the lawn that was beautifully decprated by Mrs. Karla Dowdell of Signs of the Tyme. Names in memory of loved ones were also on memorial lanterns that were released into the sky following the candle lighting and balloon release.
Turner shared an inspiring poem titled Waiting In The Light and Pastor Bruce Burks blessed the meal. Members present shared reflections of their loved ones and memories among community members.
Ms. Turner provided the benediction and thanked the following sponsors: McNabb Grocery and Cafe, Big Ike, Ms. Q. Bradford, Perfect Peace Care Services, and the Committee to Re-Elect Commissioner Don Larkins.
