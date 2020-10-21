By Faye Gaston
If you were sexually molested as a minor in the Boy Scouts, you may qualify for compensation under the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed by Boy Scouts of America. You must file before November 16, 2020. For information contact trulaw.com/BoyScout/Bankfuptcy, or contact a local lawyer.
In February 2020 the Boy Scouts of America filed bankruptcy. On July 9, 2020, it was expected they would face 10,000 sex abuse claims. On April 24, 2019, they believed that more than 7,800 former leaders of Boy Scouts were involved in sexually abusing a child in the course of 72 years.
Boy Scouts of America (BCA) erupts with a homosexuality scandal. 2,000 cases of alleged sexual abuse to minors was collected by an alliance of lawyers called "Abused in Scouting". Each week brings as many as 70 new claims.
The oldest client is age 93, the youngest is 8 years old. More than 95% are identifying the abusers of children that had never been identified. Most of these victims had never discussed the abuse with anyone. A law firm in Seattle represents 300 clients in more than 30 states.
Allegations of sexual abuse go back decades. In 1935, the New York Times reported an internal red flag list of Scout leaders expelled for moral perversion. Last year, files from 1924-2016 revealed a listing of nearly 8,000 men believed to have abused more than 12,000 children. Most names were never made public. Last year, more than 20 states enacted laws to change statutes of limitation for this abuse.
The lawsuits state that BCA failed to provide a safe environment and have covered up decades of sex abuse, hiding "the extent of the pedophilia epedemic". The victims suffer severe and life-long injuries. Homosexual youths have been allowed in Boy Scouts of America since 2013.
The non-profit Scouts (BCA) response was to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Chapter 11 creates a "Victim Compensation Trust" for compensation to the victims. Scouts (BCA) asked the courts to halt lawsuits and set a deadlines for new complaints.
November 16, 2020, is the deadline for abused victims to file claims. Scout officials say that Chapter 11 bankruptcy is the only way they can deal with the growing number of sexual abuse lawsuits and still maintain a Scouting program for current members.
This option avoids jury trials. Losing the chance to bring alleged criminals to justice in a jury trial is a bitter pill for those who were sexually abused as Scouts.
Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910 in the District of Columbia with a federal charter from Congress. It was reported that in 1916 more than 1.26 million were members of Cub Scouts, nearly 830,000 were members of Boy Scouts, and there were about 960,000 adult volunteers.
The most recent IRS filing lists assets of $1.4 billion including land for camping and hiking. (Local Boy Scout councils are financially independent.)
Amid the growing scandal, on July 27, 2015, the national executive board of Boy Scouts of America ratified a resolution removing the national restriction on openly gay/homosexual leaders and employees. Gay/homosexual, lesbian and bisexual adults can work and volunteer in Boy Scouts.
The change would "respect the right of religious chartered organizations to continue to choose adult leaders whose beliefs are consistent with their own." The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints stated: "The admission of openly gay leaders in inconsistent with the doctrines of the Church and what have traditionally been the values of the Boy Scouts of America." Local troops will be allowed to make the decision on whether to allow gay/homosexual leaders.
Boy Scouts of America follow more than 20 individual "Catholic dioceses and religious orders" and "USA Gymnastics" in turning to filing bankruptcy in the face of sex abuse lawsuits.
