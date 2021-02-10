By Faye Gaston
Mona Padgett, Administrator for Conecuh Springs Christian School, reports that the 2021 Deer Hunt during January 21-23, 2021, was a great success.
She said, "The hunt is a vital fundraiser for our school each year.
The hunt is our major fundraiser with a profit over $20,000 each year," she reported on the 2021 hunt.
This year there were 44 deer and one hog killed. The hunt was on private land in Bullock County donated for the weekend by the landowners.
There were 27 hunters, two children, and two guests. All but one hunter had attended in previous years.
One hunter stated this was the 16th year attending, and attends because it helps the students in our community.
Hunters came from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.
They stayed at various lodges, including Dream Field Farms cabins, and hunting properties across Bullock County. Parents, church members, landowners, and community volunteers serve as hunting guides.
Meals are prepared and served at the school by volunteers.
Ms. Padgett wrote a note to members of First Baptist Church in the church newsletter., "Thank you to all who donated desserts, set tables, served or prepared meals, took out hunters, and gave use of your land, etc. to make the 2021 CSCS Deer Hunt a great success."
