On January 15th, the Hornets had their first matchup in 2021 versus the Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) Golden Eagles. Bullock County dealt with a cancellation and two postponements with quarantine after Covid-19 contraction.
The Hornets played without their seniors Brandon Perry and Devin Broaden. The Hornets started off the game very sluggish as, BTW, came out blazing with their full-court press.
The turnovers the Hornets committed resulted in the Golden Eagles’ transition points.
Bullock County had trouble on the defensive side of the hardwood as well. BTW lived at the free-throw line due to the Hornets being in foul trouble early.
In the second quarter, the Hornets sparked a comeback after the Eagles sat their starters down. When BTW put their starters back in the game, the competition became lopsided again.
The Hornets found themselves trailing 57-34 by halftime. It was the same story in the second half.
The Hornets had a lack of rotation on defense and remained in foul trouble. Bullock County continued to have difficulty holding on possession finishing the game with 37 total turnovers.
Not only did the Hornets have turnover issues, but they could not execute while penetrating to the basket by missing shots in the paint or dropping passes when open.
Bullock County had trouble finding momentum in the last two quarters. The Hornets cut the lead to 16 points after BTW ended the game 81-65 final score.
