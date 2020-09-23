By Faye Gaston
In 2020, the numbers of reported incidents of crime in Union Springs were: 39 assaults, 49 violent crimes, 66 burglaries, and 101 thefts.
Union Springs has a crime rate of 67 per 1,000 residents. Union Springs has one of the highest crime rates in America, compared to all communities of all sizes, from smallest towns to largest cities. The overall chance of being a victim of a crime is one in sixteen.
The Bullock County Jail is a medium to maximum-security facility. Every year the facility has 560 bookings, with a daily average of 25 inmates and a staff of seven. The jail is overseen by the Sheriff's office. It can hold up to 28 detainees. Just outside Union springs, there is a work camp office that can house up to 76 least security wrongdoers.
The Bullock County Jail works intimately with the Bullock County Sheriff's Specialty, Union Springs Police Office, Alabama State Police, and the more prominent Cincinnati Air Terminal Police Office.
The Bullock County Correctional Facility is located 1.5 miles east of Union Springs on 110 acres. It opened in April 1987. Its services include mental health care to inmates. It may be one of the eleven prisons to be closed or used for another purpose when the state leases three mega prisons that would house 10,000 inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.