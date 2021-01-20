By Faye Gaston
Carla Elston, Bullock County Extension Coordinator, was host for a workshop held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Union Springs.
A "goody bag" for each person contained two face masks. Hand sanitizers were available and temperatures were checked upon arrival. Twenty-two persons, a focus group, attended to address the problem of addictions, a brain disease of compulsive severe "substance use disorder."
The session was led by Arturo Menefee, Ph.D., Director of Leadership Development at the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development. Mike Easterwood, Community Development Consultant, directed the registration.
Throughout Alabama, these workshops are held to identify and treat individuals with "substance use disorders" (addictions) and find ways for recovery options.
The session included prayer, a written survey, a box lunch, and then an oral survey that was audio recorded. All data would be destroyed at the conclusion of the state-wide study.
The written survey, for each in attendance, asked what "substances" were impacting Bullock County with addictions, how eight named groups of people are affected, the availability of eleven resources to treat the disorders, the rate of effectiveness of these resources, which of the seventeen recovery support services are provided, what barriers to treatment exist in this county, the state of public health, how COVID-19 has affected these disorders, and telehealth (long-distance) treatment.
Thirteen of the community leaders were audio-recorded as they spoke to answer questions by Dr. Menefee. Identifying details of these individuals will be removed.
For this survey project, a partnership was formed between the Alabama Medicaid Agency (AMA), the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH), and the VitAL initiative at the University of Alabama School of Social Work.
The substances for addictions listed for the survey/discussion were: alcohol, benzodiazepines (Valium, Xanax, etc.), cocaine/crack, heroin, inhalants (gasoline, cleaning products, aerosols, etc.), marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription opioids (Vicodin, Oxycontin, etc.), psychedelics (mushrooms, PCP, MDMA, LSD), sedatives (Ambien, Lunesta, etc.), stimulants (Adderall, Ritalin, etc.), and tobacco.
