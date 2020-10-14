A HUGE congratulations to Mr. Padgett for receiving this Alabama Agriculture Educators Overall Winner for 2020 Teacher of the Year!
We are so proud to call him an employee, co-worker, teacher, mentor, and friend! If you see him, give him an elbow bump or an air high five in congratulations!
Thank you to iCEV for sponsoring this award.
