Alfonzia and Virginia Banks would like to congratulate their daughter, Ms. Ashley Amanda Banks, on graduating from Strayer University. Ms. Banks graduated with an Associates of Arts in Business Administration, on Aug 15, 2020.
The graduation was held via a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While attending school Ashley maintained straight A's every semester, made the Presidents List every semester, and maintained a 4.0 GPA average.
She is a member of the International Golden Key Honor Society and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management.
Her children are her biggest inspiration for going back to school. Her parents want to say continue to put God first.
Keep pursuing your dreams and let your aspirations inspire you to go further. Always walk in your truth and purpose.
Continue to be a wonderful daughter, mother, and successful young woman. Your family is so proud of all your accomplishments, hard work, and determination. We love you!! Our 2020 Grad!!!
