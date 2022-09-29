By Felicia Farnsworth
Come and see Bullock County Humane Society's latest kitty-centric "Cat Cafe." Thanks to a generous donation, we've been able to upgrade our kitties' accommodations from small wire crates to luxury 2-level cat condos at the shelter.
Many of their kitties are now enjoying not just feed and daily cleanings but their private condos, allowing them to play with their roommates, hide out in quiet spots, or eat/drink away from their litter boxes.
"If you're interested in adopting any of these sweet babies, we have several "litter mates" and/or bonded pairs we are offering the entire month of October for a reduced adoption donation of $100.00/a pair.
We regularly post about good barn cats ready to go; these babies are NOT that! They are loving, extremely socialized, 'house kitties'…thanks to our on-site 'cat whisperer,'" stated BCHS Board Member Megan Foose.
"They are looking for forever homes, with their individual or family to love them as much as they will love you back." To set up an appointment to meet some of our available kitties, please contact the Bullock County Humane Society at (334) 738-7387.
For the best possible experience, we request prior appointments scheduled and pre-adoption paperwork completed in advance. Suppose you would be interested in making a donation of cat food, kitty litter, or toys for the kitties.
In that case, you may send them to Adams Pecans LLC c/o Bullock County Humane Society 324 Ellis Street, Union Springs, Al 36089, or a monetary donation can be made through the mail at PO BOX 921, Union Springs, Al 36089 or through PayPal at bullockcountyhumane@yahoo.com.
