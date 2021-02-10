By Kim Adams Graham
Much was discussed about the elevator not working for almost a year and the roof leaking at the courthouse in this week’s Bullock County Commission meeting.
The commission is waiting for Schneider Electric to renovate the courthouse. The commission approved a contract with Schneider Electric in April of 2020 to make major repairs and upgrades to the courthouse, but no work has begun.
The project is being held up by funding. An audit report is needed to be provided to a bond company to see if the bonding company will finance the project.
Currently, the audit report is being completed by the State of Alabama.
Once the State Audit is completed, a local building authority with three members who the Bullock County Commission appoints will decide if funding will be pursued.
The bond company would then determine if they would issue a bond to finance the courthouse repairs and upgrades.
It could easily be six months from now before that is determined.
The commission decided to get quotes for the elevator modernization and the roof repair immediately because of safety concerns and the court system’s need to begin using the courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.