By Faye Gaston
The County Commission met on September 14, 2020. The agenda included filling vacant seats on the Public Building Authority and The Franklin Field Airport Authority.
Commissioner Henry Barnett made the motion, seconded by John McGowan, to approve the advertisement for both vacant seats for two weeks in the Union Springs Herald.
All were in favor with one abstention from Commissioner Johnny Adams due to his ownership of the newspaper. The motion was made by Commissioner Adams, seconded by Commissioner Barnett, to recess the meeting to September 29, 2020, to approve the persons to fill the vacancies and to continue the FY 2021 County Budget Hearing.
During the September 29, 2020, Commission meeting, the commissioners discussed candidates for the two vacancies. The motion was made by Commissioner Johnny Adams, seconded by Commissioner John McGowan to appoint Tony Cooper to the Public Building Authority Board to replace Darlene McGaw and to serve out her remaining term that will expire in November 2020. The motion carried.
The motion was made by Commissioner Johnny Adams, seconded by Commissioner Don Larkins, to appoint Hunter Smith to the Franklin Field Airport Authority to replace Von Memory. The motion carried.
The commission also agreed to advertise the positions on the two boards in the Union Springs Herald newspaper for an additional two weeks. All voted in favor with one abstention from Commissioner Adams due his ownership of the newspaper.
