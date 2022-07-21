The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
A new photo must be taken for a renewal and or replacement driver license or non-driver ID. To keep the same photo from the previous issuance, you may renew online at www.alea.gov. No head coverings, face coverings, or eyeglasses shall be worn upon taking a new photo.
Alabama driver license and non-driver ID can be renewed at any Judge of Probate Office throughout the State of Alabama. First time issuance of driver license or non-driver ID must be processed at an ALEA office by a driver license examiner. To transfer an out of state driver license to an Alabama driver license, one must visit the examining office. The driver license Examiners are in Bullock County each Thursday located in the building next door to the Union Springs Police Department.
On April 26, 2022 a new Driver License system was implemented throughout the State of Alabama. Under the new system, if you've had a state issued ID in the past and currently hold a valid Alabama driver license, upon renewal, the system may prompt you to visit an ALEA office for further assistance. At that point, our office will not be able to process the transaction.
The fee for a driver license/non-driver license renewal is $36.25. For a replacement driver license/non-driver ID, the fee is $31.25. Class A CDL renewals are $66.25 and Class B CDL renewals are $56.25.
Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. The office does not close for lunch.
Any questions, you may contact the Office of Judge of Probate at 334-738-2250.
