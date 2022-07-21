The Tourism Council of Bullock County held its Annual RDT SUMMER THEATRE CAMP for children and youth June 20-24, 2022, at the Red Door Theatre. This is the Red Door Theatre's 17th year to hold a camp. The camp was funded in part by the Support the Arts License Tag Fund.
Camp participants, who ranged in age of entering second grade to entering eleventh grade, received instruction in the areas of acting, voice, choreography, & musical theatre. A performance was held Friday evening, June 24 with family and friends of the students attending.
"It is incredible to watch the students grow as performers during the week," stated Midge Putnam, Executive Director for the Tourism Council of Bullock County. "We are blessed to have a local theatre that continues to offer opportunities to support our youth."
Award-winning director Kelleybrooke Brown returned to direct this year's camp. She is the Executive Director of the Lighthouse Theatre Company in Albertville, AL, and the Lead Director of the Aggie Theatre for Albertville City Schools. For the last eleven years, KB (as her students and friends call her) has been working with youth in theatre to create educational experiences through competitions, main stage productions, festivals, workshops, and clubs.
Kathryn Adams Wood returned as the camp's Theatre Mom. She is a native of Union Springs. She was part of the first graduating class of The Alabama High School of the Fine Arts held at Samford University and then went on to graduate from Troy with a degree in education and music.
Kathryn spent seven years working with The Henry Players in McDonough, GA., and won director of the year from the Metro Atlanta Theatre Awards for her production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. She has also directed and acted in numerous shows at the Red Door Theatre. Kathryn has conducted children’s summer camps in Jonesboro, GA, where she lives with husband Bob.
For more information about the Red Door Theatre visit http://www.reddoortheatre.org.
