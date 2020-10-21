At its recent annual celebration, the Y.C. Nance Memorial Sports Foundation honored local citizens who had volunteered their service to the Food Share program with a Volunteer medal.
Below are the names that were submitted to the Awards Chair, Nadine Ivy: Dollie Robbins Blue, Catherine Brooks, Mary Cargle, Lucy Cooks, Kimberly Foster, Ella Ruth Hall, Mattie Harris, Byron Heaird, Earl Hinson, Danny Jackson, Wilbert Jernigan, Willie Jernigan, Tommy King, Addie Owens, Erma Perry, Ruthie Perry, Gloria Robbins, Lela Robbins, Elizabeth Scott, Bessie Still, Gwendolyn Streeter, Jasmine Streeter, S.T. Thomas, and Presetta Walker.
Medals may be picked up at City Hall.
