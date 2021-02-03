Win At Home is a series of opinion articles written by author and motivational speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com.
This week Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback in National Football League history to appear in ten Super Bowls. The next quarterback is John Elway, with five Super Bowls appearances while two other players appeared in six and several players have appeared in five.
Tom Brady had to win several games to earn a spot in that many Super Bowls. When he retires, his career will be summed up with one word: winner. However, his path to greatness was not certain and indeed not predicted.
Brady was selected with pick number 199 in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. There were only seven rounds and 254 picks in that year’s draft. Brady and his family believed he would be drafted in the second or third round; they were shocked when six quarterbacks were drafted ahead of him. The New England Patriots were considering Brady and Tim Rattay, who became a career back up and later a coach.
Brady started the season as the fourth-string quarterback, behind starter Drew Bledsoe and backups John Friesz and Michael Bishop; by season’s end, he was number two on the depth chart behind Bledsoe. During his rookie season, Brady was 1-for-3 passing for six yards. No sports analysts were predicting this sixth-round quarterback will someday play in ten Super Bowls.
It is not how you start; it is how you finish. Brady did not start as a winner, but he will be forever remembered as the ultimate winner.
As a parent, spouse, child, or sibling, you may not have started a winner, but you can change like Brady. If you were not there in the past, you can be there now. If you were mean in the past, you can be nice now. If you did not support, communicate, or show gratitude in the past, you can now start doing those things. Brady did whatever it took to win. Are you willing to do whatever it takes to win at home? Are you willing to forgive? Are you willing to swallow your pride? Are you willing to take the L to get the W?
Tom Brady has found a way to win on and off the field. He has shown great empathy for his parents during their bought with the Coronavirus and other past health issues. Brady has also demonstrated great love for his wife and kids in their blended family. After games, he often runs to the stands to find his family.
Winning Super Bowls is rare, but so is winning at home.
Winning Super Bowls is hard, but so is winning at home.
Winning Super Bowls is rewarding, but so is winning at home.
Winning Super Bowls leave a legacy, but so does winning at home.
Not many of us are in a position to win a Super Bowl, but we are all in a position to Win At Home.
Three ways to Win At Home:
1. Don’t dwell on the past; start winning at home now.
2. Show love for your elderly parents and take care of them.
3. Do not punish your children just because you and your ex do not get along.
I don’t know about you, but I want to Win At Home.
I’m praying for you and your family.
