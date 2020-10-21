On October 18, 2020, at approximately 12:58 p.m., units responded to Bullock County Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a male subject being shot.
Demarco Henry was observed lying in the hospital bed with gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen area after arrival.
After investigating, Sgt. Calhoun discovered the incident took place in the Ellis Street Apartment Complex.
Detavious Sellers and Demarco Henry were in a verbal altercation that turned into a physical altercation, and during that, Detavious Sellers shot Demarco Henry.
Sellers left the scene and was taken into custody by Macon County Sheriff Department and later turned over to Union Springs Police Department.
