A week before Christmas and I am reminded once again how much I hate shopping. But I love being the person that gives the perfect gift. You know the gift that someone doesn’t even really know they want but then you think of something and you know it’s perfect for them. And I really hate giving or getting a “token” gift - the gift that someone has in a closet that meant nothing to them and they give you because they couldn’t think of anything else or the gift you give because you don’t know what else to give someone. I’d rather not get or give anything.
Over the years, I have found more and more that the most perfect gift I can give people is the gift of time. Whether it’s time I spend making something for them, time I spend trying to make their life a little easier by doing something for them, or time taking them to see their favorite musician or a good movie, caring enough about someone to gift your time is becoming more rare and, as a result, more valuable.
It is said that time is the best gift you can give someone because once you give it, you can never get it back. When you look at your gift of time, this saying puts in perspective how valuable that gift is but also reminds you how you should guard it and only give it to those who will value it or who you will delight in giving it to. Don’t use your time as a token gift. It’s way too valuable.
Christy Crow is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
