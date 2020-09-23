By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission met August 10, 2020. Motions were made and passed concerning the following issues concerning COVID-19 in Bullock County.
Included on the agenda was an update on the current status of COVID-19 in Bullock County from Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Ray Scott. He stated the number of COVID-19 cases was stabilizing, but he still recommended closing the Courthouse and all county facilities until October 12, 2020.
Bullock County Development Authority (BCDA) Office Manager Meagan Faulk came before the commission on behalf of EMA Director Ray Scott regarding securing $1,500 from BCDA to purchase emergency cots for storm victims. She stated the BCDA Board of Directors had approved this expenditure from their budget.
Bullock County Commissioner John McGowan stated that the commission needs to protect its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking an inventory and purchasing necessary items such as more masks, gloves, face shields, and disinfectant equipment.
Commissioner John McGowan asked that the commission be allowed to purchase laptops for Zoom meetings of the commission contingent upon the research and response from County Attorney John Waters and County Administrator Patrick Smith from the ACCA and the Alabama COVID-19 Task Force.
Commissioner Larkins voted one opposing vote because he feels the commissioners can use their phones for Zoom meetings.
Commissioner Don Larkins asked for approval to purchase mortuary equipment to be reimbursed under the CARES Act if allowable. Administrator Smith said he is awaiting a definitive answer from the State of Alabama COVID Task Force.
