“I bought a cheap watch from a crazy man
Floating down canal
It doesn't use numbers or moving hands
It always just says now
Now you may be thinking that I was had
But this watch is never wrong
And if I have trouble, the warranty said
Breathe in, breathe out, move on”
Jimmy Buffett wrote this first verse to a song about New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. It’s a bit whimsical and seems light-hearted for the subject, but he hits the hard parts (“Pontchartrain buried the ninth ward to the second floor”). And ultimately, it’s a song about healing. The refrain of the song is always there, “Breathe in, breathe out, move on.”
I write this on Election Day 2020. I have no idea who is going to win, nor whether we will know who won by the time this goes to print. Given the early voting and the long lines I saw on television this morning, I am encouraged that our country is engaged in the democratic process. But as I try to think about what can be said before our election that will still hold relevance after the results are known or as we wait to figure out how the vote went, I have an abiding feeling that we need to take stock of where we are, breathe in, breathe out, and move on. We need to heal, but healing cannot be done standing still. Healing involves a measure of acceptance that we breathe in and breathe out. Healing involves putting one foot in front of the other. Healing involves faith in something. Healing involves looking at that crazy watch that reads, “Now,” and remembering this moment in time is part of our one chance at being alive on this earth. Healing involves being with other people.
Be on the lookout in your country, in yourself, and in others around you (especially those not like you) for where healing needs to take place. Offer extra grace in the coming days to all, grace rooted in a deep sense of thankfulness for this wonderful place and time we get to be alive. Whether your side won or lost or you still don’t know yet, take a long deep breath in and out, right now, and move on.
Nathan Dickson is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
