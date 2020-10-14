By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs City Council met via phone conference facilitated by City Attorney Elizabeth Smithart on September 21, 2020.
Councilman Brian Agnew made the motion, seconded by Councilman Earl Hinson, for the City of Union Springs to operate under last year's fiscal budget (2019-2020) until a new budget is approved by the City Council.
The vote was unanimous in favor of the motion.
Police Chief Danny Jackson reported on vehicles in the police department. The transmission went out on his vehicle and was towed to the shop.
Two additional vehicles are in the shop. The Tahoe's that were purchased in 2014 (over six years old) are requiring significant and expensive repairs.
Captain Ronnie Felder has been working on the vehicles to defray the costs. Mayor Thomas requested that Chief Jackson provide him with the status/overview of the Police Department's fleet and the necessary repairs and maintenance for the long-term usage for the City Council's agenda setting meeting on September 29, 2020.
The correction in the employee salary hourly rate for police Corporal Kacey Mays from $16.50 per hour to $17.65 per hour was approved.
The Recreation Department Director, Courtney Woodfaulk, reported that the Recreation Center's lawnmower requires repair. It was decided to place the inoperable lawnmower on Govdeals.com. and for Woodfaulk to obtain quotes for a new lawn mower.
It was voted to approve the quote received from Capitol Chevrolet to repair the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe for the estimated amount of $1,243.85.
It was voted to adopt Resolution #2020-21 for the Delta Regional Authority Awarded Funds for the G.I.S. Mapping System.
The motion was made by Roderick Clark, seconded by Stan Cooks, to approve the Public Assembly requests for the Community Outreach Council to hold a "Get Out to Vote" Caravan on October 3, 2020.
The vote was unanimous to approve the motion.
Stan Cooks announced that 17 citizens filled out Census 2020 forms at the rally held for census and voter registration on September 19, 2020, at Adams Pecan.
Henry Thrasher reported that street signs had been erected on Victor Townsel Ln to replace the former Lynch Street signs.
Stan Cooks said the Townsel family had requested a photo be made of the family, Cooks and the new sign.
Presetta Walker announced that absentee ballot applications are available at City Hall.
The Municipal Runoff Election voting would be on October 6, 2020, at the Recreation Center.
It was voted to approve bills over $1,000 as follows: Election System & Software. LLC, $4,427,94; Attorney Elizabeth Smithart, $1,162.50; Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, $4,300.00; and Andrew Ellis Heating & Air LLC, $2,650.00, It was approved to pay all other bills after proper audit.
City Council members present at the September 21, 2020. meeting were Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr.; and Councilmen Roderick Clark, Brian Agnew, Stan Cooks, and Earl Hinson. Councilwoman Deborah Hicks Milan was absent.
