By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs Planning Commission held a continued Public Hearing on August 17, 2020, VIA zoom phone conference concerning the "Conditional Use of Mobile Homes" for seven mobile homes to be placed in R3 zones within Union Springs.
Chairman Brian Agnew asked for the public to speak in favor or against permitting the mobile homes being placed on lots inside the city of Union Springs at addresses noted.
(1) Rita Allen, 2020 model at 211 Holcombe Avenue West: speaking were Rita Allen in favor and Hank Brown opposed; (2) Victoria/Tammie Warmack, 2020 model at 405 Waugh Street: speaking were Victoria and Tammie in favor and no one opposed; (3) Alexis Sanders, 2020 model at 72 Abby Avenue: speaking in favor was Alexis Sanders with no one opposing; (4) Bobbie James Lee, 1985 model, at 967 Hardaway Avenue East: speaking in favor were Bobbie James Lee and Annette Smith, and no one opposed. (5) Rachel Lewis, 2020 model, at 133 Montgomery Avenue: Speaking in favor was Rachel Lewis and no one opposed.
(6) Mary E. Jackson at 114 Seale Avenue: No one spoke in favor but Sakeenaah Sadred-Din spoke in opposition; (67 Queen Ellis, 415 M Avenue: no one spoke for or against permitting placing the mobile home there.
Members of the Planning Commission who were present were Brian Agnew, Chairman; Joyce Perrin, Co-Chairperson; Presetta Walker, Secretary; Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr.; Larry Stewart; Carla Elston and Gary Hyche. Absent were Charlotte Phillips and Peggy Goodwin. There were 20 visitors present on zoom, including City Attorney Elizabeth Smithart who facilitated the zoom phone conference.
The regular monthly meeting of the Planning Commission followed immediately.
