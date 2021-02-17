The Tuskegee University (CAENS) Cooperative Extension presents 129th Annual Farmers Conference, which will be a virtual event this year. The virtual conference will be held February 16-19, 2021. The Tuskegee University Farmers Conference is often cited as the oldest event of its type in the nation.
The Annual Farmers Conference is a time to recognize and honor individuals that are making in impact in the world of Agriculture. The Merit Farmer of the Year and the Thomas Monroe Campbell Award acknowledge these persons. The Faulk Family Farms in Union Springs is the 2021 Merit Farmer of the Year and the 2021 Thomas Monroe Campbell Awardee is Ben Malone, the eighth State Conservationist of the Alabama’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The farm was started by the late Rev. Evins Faulk, Sr. and Mrs. Mae Lizzie Faulk in 1982, which is currently being owned and operated by Mae Faulk in Union Springs. According to the family, “Farming has been in the family for multiple generations and when times were rough, the Faulk Family picked themselves up and said, “Yes We Can.”
The attitude of “Yes We Can” was the stabilizing principle of the Faulk family legacy.
Farming, construction, and church have always been a major part of Evins Sr. and Mae’s lives as well as their eight children- Evins, Jr., Willie, Raymond, Maranda, Stephen, Eugene, Prestic, and Augustus and their six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The Merit Farm Family is an award to recognize superior management and innovation by farmers associated with Tuskegee University Cooperative Extension Program (TUCEP). They participate and support TUCEP activities and demonstrate leadership in their field production.
The recipient receives a cash prize, sponsored by First South Farm Credit Association, several other tokens including a Merit Farm Family sign for their farm and is often used as an ambassador for TUCEP and small-scale agriculture.
To witness the honoring of the Faulk Family receiving their award, register for the free conference by contacting Carmalita Pollard, Cooperative Extension Program at (334) 727-8652.
Submitted by Jacquelyn Carlisle
CAENS Technical Writer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.