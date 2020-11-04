By Faye Gaston
The Bullock County Commission held its regular monthly meeting on September 14, 2020.
County Administrator Patrick D. Smith presented an e-mail from the State of Alabama COVID Task Force regarding the purchase of a mortuary cooler and cots with CARES Act Funds.
Smith stated that there are a series of questions to be answered to see if the mortuary equipment qualifies under the CARES Act.
William Hodge, Chairman of the Bullock County Hospital Board approached the commission stating that an MOU has been put in place allowing the Bullock County Commission to house the mortuary equipment at the Bullock County Hospital contingent upon if the mortuary equipment qualifies under the CARES Act.
On a motion from Commissioner Johnny Adams, seconded by Commissioner Henry Barnett, to allow the county commission to purchase a mortuary cooler and cots if allowable for reimbursement under the CARES Act.
The motion carried. All four commissioners and Chairman Alonza Ellis were present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.