The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #337, Tourism Council of Bullock County and the Bullock County Extension would like to invite the public to join us in honoring our local soldiers who fought in the United States Armed Services during peace or war on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11th. This year’s theme is ‘Honoring All Who Served.’
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee will make every effort to keep our veterans and community safe by adhering to public safety guidelines. Therefore, we are shifting from our annual ceremony held at the Richard B. Stone Armory to organizing a parade that will be held in downtown Union Springs. The parade will commence at 11:00 a.m. sharp.
We are inviting the public to join us in this celebration to honor our heroes. All are welcomed to participate in the parade to include schools, churches, businesses, youth, bands, dance groups,
lodges/posts, motorcycles, clubs, civic or classic vehicles.
Please send notice of participation to
https://aub.ie/Veteran%20Day%20Parade.
Deadline for submission is Friday, October 30th. For questions or concerns, please contact your local Extension office at 334-738-2580.
Thank you in advance for joining us in celebrating and honoring our veterans and active duty service members and their families!
