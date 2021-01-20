By Thomas May
The Conecuh Springs Christian School Eagles got sweet revenge Tuesday night, January 12, 2021, on their home court against Harvest of Ozark.
The Eagles have had trouble defeating Harvest in past years. Harvest has a very tall center who controlled the boards until he got into foul trouble.
He played limited time with four fouls and eventually fouled out. This changed the game with the tall center on the bench and Miguel Gudino taking charge of the boards for CSCS. Miguel also tossed in 13 points for the Eagles as the Eagles defeated Harvest by 69-48.
The Eagles will travel to Ozark later this month and play in what most likely will be a “game to watch.” Scoring was spread out for the Eagles, with A.J. Taylor leading with 26 points, followed by Lott Putman with 21 and Gudino’s 13.
Ishmael Walker had two three-pointers, and Tyler Culpepper had two points. Harvest defeated the lady Eagles by the score of 29-27.
The lead changed hands several times throughout the game. The Eagles led 23-22 at the end of the third period but only scored four points in the final quarter while Harvest put in seven points.
Leading the Eagles in scoring was McKinley Renfroe with 14, followed by Laura Lee Putnam with six.
