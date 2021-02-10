By Faye Gaston
At its January 18, 2021, meeting the Union Springs City Council voted to expand the video camera system for $6,274.25 for the police station in downtown Union Springs.
Police Chief Ronnie Felder explains that it is necessary to increase the number from about 12 cameras to 15-20 cameras to protect the building's integrity, inside and outside (defend police officers' character). He said we want our police officers to return home from work without injury to their person or character.
They wear bullet-proof vests and body cameras in addition to cameras on police cars. Police are trained on how to approach a stopped vehicle to be prepared for a possible attack. Some view those wearing the police uniform as an enemy because they arrest those suspected of a crime.
False complaints are made against police officers. While interviewing a suspect or making an arrest, accusations are made, blaming an injury on an officer that he already had.
Footage from cameras inside the booking area can give proof that the accusation was false.
He said that some court cases require camera footage. Cameras are needed to record what occurs inside the building and behind the building.
His wish is that police could prevent crimes. One method is the patrolling of parking lots of businesses.
He said that this community supports the police, and he is working toward getting citizens to come forth with information to help solve crimes. He said the main obstacle is the fear of "retaliation from the suspect."
Chief Felder said police make the difference between peace and anarchy. He has been in law enforcement for 30 years and served in Union Springs, off and on, since 2014.
He said there are good days and bad days, but he enjoys making life better in the community.
