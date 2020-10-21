By Faye Gaston
The historic Westville, a living museum that is fashioned after a pre-Civil War southern town, relocated from Lumpkin, Georgia to Columbus, Georgia. It features authentic original 19th-century buildings, tools, and clothing to preserve the original function.
This is not far to travel from Union Springs for a day trip to take a step back in time where there was no COVID-19.
Westville re-opened to the public on October 8, 2020, after closing due to COVID-19. Open hours and days have been temporarily limited to Thursday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. For more information, contact westville.org.
Precautions include hand-washing stations, a sanitizing station, no communal water sources, taking temperatures of the front desk, and requiring everyone over the age of five to wear masks in the buildings.
Bringing water is recommended and visitors may bring their own lunch. Vending machines are unavailable. Water and snacks may be purchased in the museum shop. Exhibits feature skilled staff who share knowledge and practical demonstrations.
This is a place where all of the histories are combined with European immigrants, Native Americans, and African Americans.
Some of the history to enjoy is the blacksmith making tools, a carpenter building furniture using 19th-century tools, quilting without machinery, cooking demonstrations, and a general store that still operates.
