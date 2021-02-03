By Felicia Farnsworth
It’s not a secret that kids across the nation love to be on their electronics. They play their video games, chit chat on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and make silly videos on TikTok.
Most children and young adults know more about electronics than adults do. But, to have them sit down and do their schoolwork on their electronics, well, that’s a different story altogether.
I know this first hand, being a mother to a spunky second-grader myself. At the beginning of virtual learning, he was excited because it was something different. He enjoyed playing the learning games on the Schoology website, and he didn’t have to get up so early in the morning.
His teacher can do live classes with him and his classmates. The tricky part is keeping them focused on what their teacher is teaching them through the computer.
The cat or dog might distract them, or whatever mom, dad, sister, brother, or babysitter is doing might be more interesting.
It’s somewhat difficult for some families to make sure their children are doing their virtual learning because they’re still going to work and rely on a family member or a babysitter to make sure they are getting their work completed and sent in time.
I’ve spoken with several parents, and a majority are afraid their child/children may have to repeat the grade their child is in due to lack of teacher-student interaction. In the classroom, children get a one-on-one learning experience; they can interact with their classmates and partake in physical activities. We all understand and appreciate the reasoning behind virtual learning. We have to keep our children and school faculty members healthy and safe.
Here are a few tips that may help keep your child focused and active. Ensure your child continues his/her bedtime routine, and they are in bed at a decent hour. A good night’s rest is key to fundamental learning.
Make sure your child has a healthy breakfast and lunch. Rumbly tummies interrupt class.
During live session breaks, take your child outside, do some calisthenics, throw a ball, jump rope, have relay races against each other.
Remember to keep them active—healthy snacks in the afternoon help with the afternoon slump.
Please keep in mind that you are not alone. We have no idea when the pandemic will be over, but hang in there. We are all in this together.
