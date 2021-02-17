Win At Home is a series of opinion articles written by author and motivational speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com.
How old are we when we first learn to spell? I do not know the answer to this question.
I used two adorable models for advertising my children’s book. They both are smart and are full of personality. Olivia is two years old, and Elijah is almost seven years old. Both children have amazing parents who stress the importance of reading.
Almost all children learn to read, write and spell eventually, but I believe parents can speed up the process by reading to their children daily. Children learn their first values from their parents, and this includes spelling. My wife put an E in the middle of our daughter’s name. Her name is Tayelor, but not Taylor.
My great grandfather had a couple of different spellings for his last name. His first name was Narcisco, but his last name could be spelled Massalina, or Masslieno.
I believe children spell LOVE: T.I.M.E.
Our children want us to spend time with them, especially at a young age. There is nothing wrong with buying our children toys and nice things but spending time with them is more valuable. When I say spend time, I mean giving our children our undivided attention. It is tempting to split our time between our phone and our child, or the television and our child. We call it multitasking, but it is a lack of focus.
There is only one thing more precious than our time, and that is who we spend it with. Time flies, but we are the pilot. Are we intentional with our time, or are we winging it? Our children deserve the best, and we should maximize the time we have with them. I suggest we create memories and cultivate a loving relationship.
It is tempting to give our children a handheld gaming system or our phone to babysit them or keep them busy. Who spends more time with our children, us or SpongeBob? Who do they hang out with more, us or Disney Channel? When they get older, the battle becomes social media, friends, jobs, and sports. I want my children to show me the Tik Tok video so we can laugh together. I do not want them to spend all their time on Tik Tok and no time with me.
I believe time management is life management. We all get the same twenty-four hours each day. The difference is in how we manage the time we have.
What is our interaction with our child when we are all in the car? What do we do with our son or daughter when we get home from work? As children get older, there seems to be an apparent disconnect from real-time conversations with family members. Pre-teens and adolescents spend time secluded in their rooms. Those four walls can act as incubators producing a socially awkward adult who may lack the skills needed to navigate through in the real world.
We should show our children we love them by spending time with them. Spend time doing things they want to do, listening to their music, watching their shows, and being there for them. Please sit down and eat with them, laugh with them, and cry with them as you know them better. Children change so fast and are easily influenced by social media and their peers. Some parents create routines and traditions to have a space to talk about these changes or to simply hang out.
My friend Gary use to eat at the Waffle House every Saturday morning with his daughter Tyla. My father and I would go to the park wearing matching shirts every other Sunday after church. I know several parents who train their children in sports, music, cooking, hunting, fishing, and landscaping.
It is important to spend quality time with our children.
Three ways to Win At Home:
1. Schedule time to unplug and spend time with family.
2. Find out our children’s favorite music artist, actor, and athlete.
3. Start a tradition or routine, giving everyone something to look forward to.
I don’t know about you, but I want to Win At Home.
I am praying for you and your family.
