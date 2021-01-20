By Kim Adams Graham
A leak in a main water pipe caused many people and businesses of Union Springs to wake up without water on Friday, January 15, 2020.
A main pipe in front of Union Springs AG burst around 10:00 p.m. Thursday. The Union Springs Utilities Board has approximately 3,000 water customers. Many homes were without water, along with the Bullock County Correctional Facility, 82 West, Bullock County Courthouse, Conecuh Springs Christian School, Hilltop Grill, Wayne Farms, and other businesses.
According to Union Springs Utilities Board Chairman Robert Williams, the Utilities Board has a storage capacity of 1.2 million gallons of water. Wayne Farms uses 1 million gallons per day. The storage tanks are filled every night.
The City of Union Springs and the Union Springs Utilities Board worked together to get the leak repaired, and the water leak was repaired around 1:30 p.m. More repair work will be completed in the near future.
