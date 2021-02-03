By Faye Gaston
During the challenging year of 2020, the Bullock County Probate Office has provided services through phone requests, mail requests, and in-office services following COVID-19 guidelines. Probate Judge James E. Tatum reminds the public to phone the office at 334-738-2250 for information on how to handle your request. Appointments are made for in-office services, and an employee will meet you at the courthouse's front door. Masks are required. The office staff sanitizes the office every day.
Judge Tatum gives a review for the 2020 year.
The judicial duties of this office are:
1. Probating Wills and Estates
2. Mental Health Involuntary Commitments
3. Guardianships and Conservatorships
4. Adoptions
5. Name Changes
6. Condemnations/Eminent Domain.
The administrative duties include:
1. Issuing vehicle registrations, business licenses, boat registrations
2. Issuing Notary Public authorizations
3. Maintaining records of Deeds and Deeds of Conveyances
4. Preserving documents, files, papers, and letters as required by law
5. Indexes of each instrument filed in the Probate Office
6. Election results
The Judge of Probate is the Chief Election Officer for Bullock County. During 2020, this office managed three county-wide elections, including the March 3, 2020, Primary Election, the July 17, 2020, Primary Runoff Election, and the November 3, 2020, Presidential General Election. Judge Tatum expressed that the experienced poll workers and new poll workers were appreciated who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the July 17, 2020, and November 3, 2020, elections, the Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, through CARES Act funding, provided COVID-19 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and supplies to every county in Alabama. Bullock County was the recipient of funds used toward protecting poll workers and registered voters at each precinct.
The Bullock County Judge of Probate office was awarded a Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), Grant. The funds were used for the November 3, 2020 election.
On October 14, 2020, Judge Tatum appointed Kathy Scott as Special Coroner in Bullock County due to a vacancy upon the passing of Sidney Jernigan, Sr.
The use of teleconference court hearings were implemented to provide safety to clients and office staff.
Judge Tatum and staff attended continued education and training during the early part of 2020 before the pandemic.
In 2020 the probate office processed New Auto Registration, Auto Renewals, Driver Licenses, Auto Titles, Recording Documents, Marriage and Notary, Boat Renewals, Business Licenses, Auto Vouches, Conservation, Disabled Placards, and other transactions.
Judge Tatum made a comparison of the processing of monthly vehicle tags for 2019 and 2020, with the numbers going down in March 2020 due to the pandemic and going back up in June (730 in 2019 to 1147 in 2020), with the most significant difference in November (999 in 2019 to 9,853 in 2020). The total tags were 11,832 in 2019 and 11,159 in 2020.
Judge Tatum also compared the processing of titles for each month with a total of 1,115 in 2019 and 899 in 2020.
During 2020 the office staff worked hard to provide services while coping with the COVID-19 challenges. The office staff includes Chief Clerk Elaine Tarver, Clerks- Ezra Hatcher, Keondra Johnson, and Cynetra Lewis.
Judge Tatum and his staff will work toward continuous improvement of quality customer services in 2021.
Judge Tatum thanked each customer/citizen for their patience and understanding as we navigate this global pandemic.
