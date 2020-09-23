By Faye Gaston
First Baptist Church in Union Springs is again the drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The filled shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items can be delivered to First Baptist Church during National Collection Week, November 16-23, 2020.
You can use your own shoeboxes if you do not have one from the Samaritan's Purse (Franklin Graham) organization. 895 shoeboxes from across Bullock County were delivered to First Baptist Church in November 2019.
These were transported to a shipping center in Atlanta, Georgia. Churches, businesses, civic clubs and individuals in Bullock County filled shoeboxes to be delivered to millions of children in some of the most remote areas of the world.
These shoeboxes can go where missionaries cannot go. At a time when many missionaries have had to retreat from their fields, church partners with Samaritan's Purse worldwide are stepping up into the gap. They are ready to use these shoebox gifts with the Christian Gospel literature provided by Samaritan's Purse.
The shoeboxes contain a Christian Gospel tract in the language of the country and offer a Bible course. Dozens of countries that have been wracked by the COVID-19 pandemic are opening back up to receive and distribute shoebox gifts.
Phone First Baptist Church if you need a pamphlet that lists items to pack, 738-2840. The church office is open on week-day mornings.
