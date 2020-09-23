By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs/Bullock County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting on August 18, 2020, VIA zoom phone conference facilitated by City Attorney Elizabeth Smithart.
The board members welcomed a new member, Tabatha White.
She is employed by Alabama Power where she serves as the Business Office Manager for offices located in Auburn and Union Springs, Alabama. She prayed the invocation.
Chamber president, Presetta Walker, will contact Dr. King to discuss high school students' involvement with Chamber membership sticker designs.
The Mobile Food Bank would be held on September 9, 2020, at Eastside Baptist Church. Volunteers are welcome to assist with distributing the food.
Announcements were made concerning the Municipal election for Mayor and all City Council members to be held August 25, 2020.
The polls will be open at the Recreation Center from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The deadline for absentee voting would be August 20, 2020.
Each voter is responsible for obtaining their own application to vote absentee and delivering the filled in ballot to City Hall or mailing through the Post Office.
Presetta Walker provided the Chamber checkbook balances as of July 31, 2020: $16,428.16 with available funds, $11,428.16.
Secretary, Belinda Barto, called the roll. Present were Presetta Walker, President; Lynn Jinks, Vice-President; Fannie Davis, Treasurer; Betty Youngblood, Julia Main, Amber Anderson and Tabatha White. The absent member was Sara Smart.
