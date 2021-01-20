By Kim Adams Graham
On January 13, 2021, around 10:00 p.m., there was a verbal altercation between two males that turned physical in the Union Springs McDonald’s parking lot.
As the verbal altercation continued, a handgun and a rifle were produced by the suspects.
Shots were fired, causing deadly injuries to 22-year-old Kilian Baskin. Conetra “Pookie” Maddox, age 44, has been arrested and charged with murder. Maddox is currently being held in the Bullock County Jail.
Joey Maddox is wanted in connection with this case. Anyone with information, please contact the Union Springs Police Department Detective Division at 334-738-3131 or 334-421-1533.
Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder said, “There are many concerns about the increase of crime and unsolved cases in the city.
To turn things around, we need concerned citizens to work with law enforcement. Working together is the only way that we can bring the closures that each family needs.”
You may also call Crime Stoppers with any information at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.
Mayor Roderick Clark said, "This is an ongoing investigation. I am praying for all family members involved. Violence in our community at any level will not be tolerated."
