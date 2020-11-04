By Faye Gaston
All four Bullock County Commissioners, Chairman, County Administrator, and County Attorney were present at the September 29, 2020, meeting.
The Bullock County Commissioners analyzed the final draft of the county budget for the fiscal year 2021.
It was presented by County Administrator, Patrick D. Smith.
The motion was made by Commissioner Henry Barnett, seconded by Commissioner Johnny Adams, to approve the budget with amounts listed in fifteen categories with Total Revenues $7,791.716.00 and Total Expenditures $7,443,959.00. The motion carried.
The fifteen categories were: General Fund; Tobacco Tax; Gasoline Tax; Roads, Bridges & Buildings; Public Highway & Traffic; Capital Improvement Fund; RRR; Reappraisal; Industrial Sales Tax; Jail Tax; Harris Park Fund LWCF; County Rebuild Act Fund; Federal Aid Exchange Fund; District Attorney; and others.
