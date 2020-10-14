Out of an abundance of caution, at the Oct 8th School Board Meeting, the Bullock County Board Education voted 5 to 0 on Superintendent Blair's recommendation for the school system to convert to Remote Learning Hybrid for the second nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year. Remote Learning Hybrid allows all schools to facilitate one-on-one and small group instruction of 10 or less students per teacher for initial instruction, remediation, tutorial, and extracurricular activities while the district remains in remote learning mode.
To maintain safety for students and staff when they come on campus, the following guidelines must be followed:
• Schools must develop and implement staggered activity schedules in order to limit contact between staff and students.
• Students may be transported by parent/self or other legal driver and/or the bus.
• Temperature and COVID-19 symptoms will be assessed upon entering the facility. If experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, staff nor students will not be able to enter the building.
• Staff and students must practice social distancing.
• Only students and staff are allowed to enter buildings.
• Staff and students are required to wear face coverings when entering and while in facilities.
• Staff and students must frequently sanitize hands and high-touched areas.
• Criteria for attendance will be based on student data that documents need for instruction or tutorial.
• Students must be identified as one-on-one, small group, or extracurricular.
• Schools must set a regular schedule of attendance and time for these activities to take place outside of regular classroom instructional time.
Superintendent Blair stated that during remote hybrid close attention will be given to our most vulnerable students that receive special education, 504, and English language services and those students struggling academically during the first nine weeks.
As well, during the second nine weeks, the district and school staff will continue to monitor the percent of COVID tests that are positive by week for Bullock County and when the positivity rate drops and remains below 5% for two, 14-day cycles, more students by grade level will be gradually brought back to school for face-to-face instruction.
Dr. Blair urges students, staff, and the community to practice wearing face covering, socially distancing, frequently washing and/or sanitizing hands, and often cleaning high-touched areas to avoid contracting and spreading COVID and to reduce the positivity rate so our students may return to schools face-to-face fulltime.
