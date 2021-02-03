Due to coronavirus pandemic, this year's Bullock County Alabama Democratic Conference (BCADC) Annual Black History Banquet will be virtual.
The program will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. from a local office.
You will be able to dial into the program or watch via Facebook live.
To listen to the program, dial-in using one of the following telephone numbers: 712-832-8330, 605-562-0400 or 425-436-6260 and enter access code: 559 8518.
To watch via Facebook live, visit www.facebook.com/kaladoesitall.
The program will focus on this year's theme, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity".
For more information or to participate in this program, please contact Bessie Huffman at 334-738-4923, John McGowan at 334-473-9101 or Kala Dennis at 334-313-3830.
