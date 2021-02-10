By Faye Gaston
At the Union Springs City Council meeting on February 1, 2021, Mayor Roderick Clark asked Police Chief Ronnie Felder to enforce the $25 fine for not wearing masks in the City of Union Springs as specified in the Mask Ordinance previously approved by the Union Springs City Council.
This would mean wearing a facial mask outdoors and indoors when within six feet of people not from your own household.
The state-wide ordinance by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey stated the deadline to wear facial masks was extended to March 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.
On day two of his term, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order that authorizes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to "fine passengers" who do not wear masks on public transportation systems including commercial aircraft, trains, maritime vessels including ferries, and intercity bus systems.
The Order began on February 2, 2021, and is effective until May 11, 2021. "Passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties."
