Union Springs Elementary School welcomes writer and author Chasity Collins of Troy, Alabama. Ms. Collins is the author of three children’s books; Juneteenth: It’s a Celebration; No Color in Friendship; and Sasha’s Family Christmas.
Ms. Collins has been working with third and fourth grade gifted education students helping them to understand and deal with the life changes they are experiencing due to Covid. Ms. Collins brings the message “I did it…. and so can you, expressing that students can be writers too. Ms. Collins has introduced students to poetry and it’s power of expression.
She has also worked with them on song lyrics. It is the goal that Ms. Collins help students define feelings about Covid and also to create works of art through writing. Mrs. Angela Adams King, Gifted Specialist, is elated with the progress the students are making with the help of Ms. Collins.
Ms. Collins also visited the school’s library where she donated copies of her books. She is pictured here with the librarian, Dr. Derrick Hurt and the school’s principal, Mr. Derrick Harris.
Union Springs Elementary would like to thank Ms. Collins for bringing her love of writing to our school and community.
