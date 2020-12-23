By Faye Gaston
The students and faculty of the Conecuh Springs Christian School (CSCS) celebrated the Christmas season in several ways.
Mona Padgett, Administrator, reported the following. "Festive artwork created by the students at CSCS adorned the hallways during the month of December. One was titled, "Follow that Star".
CSCS students gave 592 items to the Montgomery Area Food Bank during the "12 Days of Giving".
Dixie Electric Cooperative gave each student who donated five items or more, a teddy bear and sunglasses.
Students and faculty of CSCS collected 65 boxes filled with presents for "Operation Christmas Child", a ministry of Samaritan's Purse (CEO, Franklin Graham).
These boxes will join many other shoe boxes from other areas in the United States to be delivered across the world with the good news of Jesus!"
