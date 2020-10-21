By Faye Gaston
Union Springs has a CVS Pharmacy store, and there are others in nearby cities. CVS is a big warrior in the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
CVS is hiring thousands of pharmacy technicians as it prepares for more COVID-19 cases, possibly administering a COVID-19 vaccine, and the usual flu shots. CVS expects to administer 18 million flu shots this year, compared to 11 million last year.
In this ongoing battle, CVS is looking to hire pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and distribution center employees, Many will be temporary jobs, but could become permanent.
CVS Health plans to hire 15,000 to prepare for the expected rise in COVID-19 and flu cases this autumn and winter. More Americans will be spending time indoors during the colder weather with expected greater exposure to both viruses.
More than 10,000 will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians who can help dispense medications and administer COVID-19 tests.
The pharmacy technicians may administer the COVID-19 vaccine under the supervision of immunization certified pharmacists. These technicians could help expedite the widespread distribution of the vaccine. The technicians must have a high school diploma or GED and sometimes a license.
Already, CVS has expanded staffs and service during COVID-19 with more than 4,000 drive-through testing sites and administered nearly 5 million tests.
In March, CVS announced plans to fill 50,000 jobs for roles from delivery drivers to store associates to keep up with the growing demand for over the counter medications, early refills of prescriptions and more at the approximate 10,000 CVS pharmacies in the United States. Currently, CVS has about 300,000 full-time, part-time and temporary employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.