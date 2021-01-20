By Faye Gaston
Throughout the challenges presented in 2020, Alabama Extension continued to provide resources and support to citizens across Alabama. Carla Elston, Bullock County Extension Coordinator, reports on Extension happenings for the month of January.
AU Extension is actively working with the City Of Union Springs and the Board of Education to complete renovations to the school's fieldhouse and surrounding walkways. Funding is supported by the ALPROHEALTH initiative.
AU Extension has partnered with the Auburn Alumni Association to distribute a total of 600 free, reusable Auburn masks to local citizens.
AU Extension SNAP-Ed social launched its marketing billboard campaign to encourage healthier lifestyle choices. AU SNAP-Ed has placed 69 billboards across the state with the first message, "Choose Water". Drive-up Highway 82 E, the billboard is located on the left side above Southwest Villa facing west.
AU Extension will launch a monthly e-newsletter called "Bullock County Highlights" to keep citizens and stakeholders abreast of programs and announcements locally. Anyone interested in receiving these updates can phone the local office at 334-738-2580.
The office is located in the Richard Stone Complex at 21578 Highway 82 East.
As of January 16, 2021, over 125 online classes are scheduled and available for Bullock County citizens to register and participate at little or no cost. Visit https://www.acres.edu/counties/bullock/ and click on 'events calendar' to scroll through a full range of educational programs through Extension to include: Agriculture, Home & Family, Financial Management, Lawn & Garden, Forestry & Wildlife, Food Safety, SCAP-ED, and 4-H & Youth Development.
The local Extension office still serves as the conduit for testing and analysis of a variety of agricultural materials, including soil, water, plant tissue, poultry litter, forages, and feeds. Also provided are commercial testing and analysis of soil and tissue samples from lawns and gardens as well as water from households, wells, and other water sources.
This year, most Extension programs will be offered exclusively online due to COVID-19 concerns. In very limited cases, certain events may be offered in-person.
Carla Elston coordinates service in many categories through Regional Extension Agents: Marilyn Agee, William Birdsong, Bridgett Brannon, Bence Carter, Rickey Hudson, Neil Kelly, Jessica Kelton, David Koon, Sedrick Mack, and Willie Williams. Annie Jackson is the Administrative Support Associate II. Dominguez Hurry is the Agent Assistant II. Joe Harris serves in the Alabama 4-H, Community Workforce, Leadership & Economic Development.
Those are the "Extension Professionals serving Bullock County" in the categories of: Human Nutrition, Diet & Health; Agronomic Crops; Food Safety & Quality; Forestry, Wildlife & Natural Resources; Animal Sciences & Forages; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance & Education; Commercial Horticulture; Home Grounds, Gardens & Home Pets; Farm & Agriculture Management; Alabama 4-H; Community Workforce, Leadership & Economic Development, and Family & Child Development.
