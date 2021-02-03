By Faye Gaston
The 2021 Alabama Legislative Session begins the first week in February 2021. Representing Bullock County in the Senate 28th District is State Senator Billy Beasley (Democrat) from Clayton. Representing Bullock County in House District 84 is Berry Forte (Democrat), The plan is to have legislators conduct business for two weeks. They will have a week away from the State House in Montgomery and will re-evaluate everyone's health and safety. If all goes well, they will be back in session for another two weeks before being off a week again. That will be the pattern legislators will take for the duration of this year's session. How long they will be in session is uncertain. Legislators are being tested for COVID-19 every Tuesday they are in session.
Priority bills for the next few weeks include the general and education fund budgets, along with economic bills to help the state.
Areas of discussion with state-wide bills include a state lottery, medical marijuana, and alcohol home delivery. The medical marijuana bill has passed the Senate twice but died in the House. A group was assigned to study the lottery for its positive and negative sides. During the 2021 session, the question is whether or not there will be time to address these three bills.
Floors four through eight of the State House are off-limits to visitors. There are meeting spaces available on floors one through three to conduct business. Meetings are limited to fifteen minutes. However, everyone is encouraged to meet outside.
